Red Sox prospects Anthony, Campbell and Mayer headline Spring Breakout rosters

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Boston's Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer headline the prospects participating in the Spring Breakout from March 13-16.

The 30 big league organizations released their rosters Thursday for the second year of the Breakout. There will be 16 games at spring training camps in Florida and Arizona.

Anthony, 20, had an .894 OPS with 18 homers, 65 RBIs and 21 steals in 119 games at Double-A and Triple-A last year. Campbell, 22, had a .330 average, .439 on-base percentage and .997 OPS with 20 homers, 77 RBIs and 24 steals in 115 games at three levels. Mayer, 22, hit .307 with an .850 OPS in 77 games with Double-A Portland.

Cleveland’s breakout roster includes Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 pick in last year’s amateur draft.

Selected players must have rookie status: no more than 130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched or 45 days on an active big league roster.

