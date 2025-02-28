Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is back in the lineup after getting hit in the arm on Wednesday

SportsBaseball

By The Associated Press

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Bryce Harper is returning to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup on Friday, two days after getting hit on the arm by a pitch.

Harper is scheduled to hit second and play in his usual spot at first base against Boston.

Harper had a bruise on his right arm after getting hit by a 92 mph pitch from Blue Jays left-hander Richard Lovelady. Manager Rob Thomson said Harper had a scheduled off day on Thursday.

The two-time National League MVP is looking for his first hit of the spring. Harper is 0 for 2 with a walk in three place appearances so far in Grapefruit League play.

