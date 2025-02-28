SportsBaseball

Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling will miss the start of the season with a strained rotator cuff

Detroit Tigers' Matt Vierling hits a sacrifice fly ball to...

Detroit Tigers' Matt Vierling hits a sacrifice fly ball to score Jake Rogers in the third inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, Oct. 9, 2024, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

By The Associated Press

LAKELAND, Fla. — Detroit Tigers utility player Matt Vierling will start the season on the injured list.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters on Friday that the team is shutting down Vierling so he can deal with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Though Vierling has spent the majority of his playing time in the outfield during his two seasons with the Tigers, he also saw action at both third base and second base in 2024.

The 28-year-old Vierling had a career-best 16 home runs and 57 RBIs in 144 games last season. Vierling was slated to start the season in right field.

It's unknown how long Vierling will be out. Hinch said he does not anticipate Vierling being ready in time for the team's season opener on March 27 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

