Guardians new manager Vogt rounds out staff, brings back long-time coaches Alomar Jr. and Willis

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt has rounded out his staff, retaining Sandy Alomar Jr. and Carl Willis — two long-tenured coaches under former manager Terry Francona.

Vogt was hired earlier this month by Cleveland despite not having any managing experience. He'll have continuity in Alomar, who will coach first base and the catchers, along with Willis, who has had a major impact in the Guardians developing one of baseball's best pitching staffs.

A six-time All-Star catcher with Cleveland, the popular Alomar has been on the team's staff for 15 seasons, and Willis 14. They were instrumental in helping Francona, who stepped away after leading the Guardians to the playoffs six times in 11 seasons.

Vogt also named Craig Albernaz his bench coach, replacing DeMarlo Hale, who was recently named Toronto's associate manager.

It's a quick change for Albernaz, San Francisco's bullpen coach last season who was named a major league field coordinator for Cleveland a few weeks back.

Kai Correa, who spent the past four seasons as San Francisco's bench coach, will be Cleveland's field coordinator. The 35-year-old was the Giants' interim manager for the final three games this season.

Also, Chris Valaika is returning for his third season as Cleveland's hitting coach.

Stephen Vogt speaks after being introduced as the manager of the Cleveland Guardians baseball team at a news conference Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Vogt has yet to name a third-base coach to replace Mike Sarbaugh, who left the organization after three decades.

The Guardians also promoted Rouglas Odor to infield coach and Brad Goldberg to bullpen coach.