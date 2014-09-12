Steven Matz, Long Island product, can clinch Binghamton Mets title Friday

The way things are going with the Mets and Yankees, Binghamton might be the only professional New York baseball team to hoist a championship trophy this season.

And who might deliver that Eastern League championship to Binghamton, the Mets' Double-A affiliate? None other than Ward Melville's Steven Matz, the top lefthanded pitching prospect in the Mets organization.

Matz is Friday's scheduled starter at Binghamton's NYSEG Stadium when the Mets take on Richmond at 7:05 p.m. Binghamton has a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Binghamton would host any additional games on Saturday and Sunday, if needed.

The Mets selected Matz in the second round of the 2009 draft, though the southpaw's pro debut was delayed due to Tommy John surgery. In three seasons, Matz has a 2.32 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and has struck out 286 in 276 innings.

Matz, 23, began the season with Single-A Advanced St. Lucie but, after 12 starts, was promoted to Binghamton. In 12 starts with the B-Mets, Matz had a 2.27 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. He allowed six hits, two walks and three runs in five innings, striking out five, in his lone 2014 playoff start.