Steven Matz, other top minor league Mets to be honored at Citi Field on Monday

Long Island's Steven Matz finally got called to Citi Field.

Though it's only to accept an award.

For now.

Matz, who was born in Stony Brook and attended Ward Melville High School, is scheduled to be honored prior to Monday's 7:10 p.m. game against the Marlins with the Sterling Pitcher of the Year award as the Mets' best minor league pitcher.

Matz, 23, is the top lefthanded pitching prospect in the Mets' system. He had a 2.21 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 12 starts with Single-A Advanced St. Lucie before a promotion to Double-A Binghamton. In 12 starts with the Binghamton Mets, Matz had a 2.27 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. He helped lead the team to an Eastern League championship, even taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning of the title clincher.

The Sterling Player of the Year is second baseman Dilson Herrera, who is already in the majors after a stellar season split between St. Lucie and Binghamton. Herrera hit .323 with a .379 on-base percentage and 13 home runs at both minor league levels.

Here are the Sterling Award winners for each minor league level:

Matt Reynolds (Las Vegas, AAA): The 23-year-old shortstop split time between Binghamton and Las Vegas. He batted .343 with a .405 OBP and six home runs overall. After producing nine extra-base hits in 58 games for Binghamton, Reynolds had 25 extra-base hits, including five home runs, in 68 games for Las Vegas.

Kevin Plawecki (Binghamton, AA): The 23-year-old catcher started the season at Binghamton, where he hit .326 with a .378 OBP and six home runs in 58 games. He was promoted to Triple-A and, despite a rough start, hit .283 with a .345 OBP and five home runs in 43 games.

Brandon Nimmo (St. Lucie, A+): The 21-year-old outfielder hit .322 with a .448 OBP and four home runs with St. Lucie. He had 50 walks and 51 strikeouts in 62 games. Nimmo hit .238 with a .339 OBP in 65 games for Binghamton, still showing his excellent eye even when hits weren't falling in.

Dario Alvarez (Savannah, A): The 25-year-old lefthander had a 1.32 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 20 games (six starts) with Savannah. Opponents hit just .192 against him. Alvarez struck out 95 and walked 14 in 61.1 innings.

Akeel Morris (Savannah, A): The 21-year-old righthander had a 0.63 ERA and 0.71 WHIP. He allowed an earned run in just two of his 41 games. Morris struck out 89, walked 22 and allowed only 19 hits in 57 innings.

Marcos Molina (Brooklyn, A-): The 19-year-old righthander had a 1.77 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 12 starts for Brookly. Opponents hit .170 against him. Molina struck out 91 and walked 18 in 76.1 innings.

Vicente Lupo (Kingsport, R): The 20-year-old outfielder hit .278 with a .415 OBP and seven home runs in 44 games. He stole seven bases without getting caught.

John Mora (Gulf Coast League, R): The 21-year-old outfielder hit .318 with a .433 OBP in 32 games for the GCL Mets. He batted .292 with a .327 OBP in 24 games with Brooklyn.

Ali Sanchez (Dominican Summer League 1, R): The 17-year-old catcher hit .303 with a .406 OBP and three home runs in 50 games. He walked (27) nearly as often as he struck out (31).

Walter Rasquin (Dominican Summer League 2, R): The 18-year-old third baseman hit .321 with a .429 OBP and one home run in 58 games. He walked (25) more than he struck out (22).