Story homers in 1st rehab game for Double-A Portland; Kluber tosses 2 scoreless innings

PORTLAND, Maine — Red Sox infielder Trevor Story hit a three-run homer in the third at-bat of his first rehab game for Double-A Portland on Friday night.

Working his way back from offseason surgery on his right elbow, Story went 1 for 2, scored twice and drew a walk for the Sea Dogs. He played five innings at shortstop.

Boston manager Alex Cora said the plan is for Story to DH for the Sea Dogs on Saturday and, if he’s feeling well, play five innings at shortstop again Sunday.

Story, 30, is in the second year of a $140 million, six-year contract.

Right-hander Corey Kluber, sidelined with right shoulder inflammation since June 21, worked two scoreless innings in relief, giving up a hit with one strikeout.