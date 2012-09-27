Take-out slide helps Tigers beat Royals

Jhonny Peralta brought home the go-ahead run when Andy Dirks' hard slide broke up a potential inning-ending double play in the eighth inning and the host Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals, 5-4, Wednesday night. Detroit moved a game in front of the White Sox in the AL Central.

Triple Crown candidate Miguel Cabrera was robbed of a tiebreaking homer in the fifth inning by Alex Gordon's catch above the leftfield wall.

Indians 6, White Sox 4: Host Chicago fell out of the AL Central lead for the first time in two months, walking 12 batters.

Rays 4, Red Sox 2: Carlos Peña and Ben Francisco hit back-to-back, tape-measure homers at Fenway Park in the fifth inning to lead Tampa Bay to its seventh consecutive victory. The Rays remained 31/2 games behind Baltimore for second in the AL East.

Athletics 9, Rangers 3: Yoenis Cespedes had one of visiting Oakland's two triples in the first inning as it pulled within three games of Texas.

Angels 4, Mariners 3: Torii Hunter's RBI singles tied it in the seventh inning and ended it in the ninth for the host Angels, who won their fifth straight and remained two games behind Oakland in the wild-card race.

Brewers 8, Reds 1: Ryan Braun hit his NL-leading 41st home run and visiting Milwaukee kept its wild-card chances flickering. The Brewers trail St. Louis by 3 1/2 games for the final NL wild-card spot.

Dodgers 8, Padres 2: Matt Kemp had four hits and four RBIs for visiting Los Angeles.

Astros 2, Cardinals 0: Jose Altuve homered and Bud Norris pitched into the eighth inning for host Houston.

Nationals 8, Phillies 4: Bryce Harper hit his 20th homer as the host Nats moved closer toward winning their first division title since moving to Washington. -- AP