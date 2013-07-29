Tampa Bay Rays acquire Jesse Crain from Chicago White Sox

BOSTON -- The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired reliever Jesse Crain in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, bolstering their bullpen for the stretch run in the competitive AL East.

Crain is on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain, but could return soon. The 32-year-old right-hander is 2-3 with a 1.15 ERA in 38 appearances this season.

The deal was announced before the Rays faced the division-leading Red Sox in Boston on Monday night.

The White Sox also sent cash to Tampa Bay and will receive players to be named or cash back in the deal.

Last-place Chicago had lost nine of 12 heading into Monday night's game in Cleveland.

Crain made the All-Star team for the first time this year.