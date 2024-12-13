SportsBaseball

Tampa Bay Rays and catcher Danny Jansen finalize 1-year contract

Boston Red Sox's Danny Jansen connects for an RBI single...

Boston Red Sox's Danny Jansen connects for an RBI single in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Aug. 14, 2024, in Boston. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

By The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Veteran catcher Danny Jansen and the Tampa Bay Rays finalized a one-year contract Thursday.

The deal includes a mutual option for 2026.

Jansen, who turns 30 in April, hit .205 with nine homers and 24 RBIs last season for Toronto and Boston, which acquired him from the Blue Jays in a July 27 trade.

He made headlines when he played for both teams in the same suspended game — a first in major league history. Jansen even batted for both clubs in the same inning of a rain-delayed contest he started for Toronto in June before it was completed in late August.

Jansen has a .220 batting average with 74 homers and 220 RBIs in seven major league seasons with Toronto (2018-24) and Boston.

More MLB news

Tampa Bay Rays and catcher Danny Jansen finalize 1-year contract
Lennon: Soto in right moves Mets to center stage3m read
Soto says he hasn't spoken with former Yanks teammates since World Series2m read
'They showed me a lot of love'
Willy Adames plans to play every day for San Francisco and bring the Giants championships3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME