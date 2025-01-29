SportsBaseball

Rays and free agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim agree to 2-year deal worth $29 million, AP source says

San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) in the ninth...

San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Aug. 17, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays and free agent Ha-Seong Kim have agreed to a two-year contract valued at $29 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Kim, who played his first four seasons in the majors with the San Diego Padres and won a Gold Glove in 2023, will be paid $13 million this year. He also could earn $2 million in performance bonuses — $10,000 per plate appearance starting at 326 through 525.

Kim has a $16 million player option for 2026.

The 29-year-old infielder from South Korea tore the labrum in his right shoulder on Aug. 18 and needed season-ending surgery. He hit .233 with 11 homers and 22 stolen bases in the final season of a $28 million, four-year contract.

More MLB news

Reds acquire left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from Giants
Rays and free agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim agree to 2-year deal worth $29 million, AP source says
Source: Stanek rejoins Mets on one-year deal; Kahnle reportedly joins Tigers2m read
Steinbrenner on post-Soto Yankees: We're better3m read
Jorge Mateo and Orioles agree to $3.55 million, 1-year deal, avoid arbitration

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME