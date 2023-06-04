SportsBaseball

Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco out of lineup vs Boston with sore left hamstring

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco (5) scores behind Boston Red...

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco (5) scores behind Boston Red Sox's Reese McGuire on a sacrifice fly by Harold Ramirez during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop Wander Franco is out of the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox with a sore left hamstring.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Franco wanted to play but they decided “if we can buy him an extra day, I don’t think it’ll hurt.”

Franco trotted into third slowly in the opening game of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. He was visited by a team trainer and Cash, but stayed in the game. He finished with three hits in the 8-5 loss in the opener before sitting out the nightcap.

The Rays’ 22-year-old star is hitting .305 with seven homers and 29 RBIs.

