Taylor Dugas gets four hits, pitches in 14-inning marathon

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Wednesday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: Hernan Iribarren singled home Jason Bourgeois with the go-ahead run in the top of the 14th inning as Louisville beat the RailRiders, 3-2. Outfielder Taylor Dugas pitched the 14th for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The standouts:

Jose Pirela, 2B-RF: 2-for-7

Robert Refsnyder, DH: 1-for-6 with a double

Zoilo Almonte, CF: 2-for-6 with a double

Taylor Dugas, LF-P: 4-for-6

NOTES: The RailRiders amassed 15 hits in 14 innings – but only two of those hits went for extra bases, both doubles. The team drew just a single walk.

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Altoona scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to break a tie and beat Trenton, 4-2.

The standouts:

Gary Sanchez, C: 1-for-3 with a walk

NOTES: Lefthander James Pazos allowed two hits and one walk in two innings, striking out two. Pazos has been mentioned as a candidate to join the Yankees this season.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa scored three runs in the bottom of the first and never trailed during a 7-2 win over Lakeland.

The standouts:

Eric Jagielo, 3B: 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk

Matt Snyder, 1B: 2-for-2 with a double and a walk

Mark Payton, CF: 1-for-4 with a walk

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston went ahead for good during a four-run seventh inning in a 13-9 win over Hickory.

The standouts:

Tyler Wade, SS: 2-for-4 with a triple and a walk

Mike Ford, 1B: 0-for-3 with two walks

Yeicok Calderon, RF: 3-for-5 with a home run

Brandon Thomas, CF: 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk

Gosuke Katoh, 2B: 1-for-3 with a double and two walks

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island won both ends of a doubleheader with Connecticut, winning 5-2 in Game 1 and 3-2 in Game 2.

The standouts:

Austin Aune, RF: 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in Game 1

Dillon McNamara, RHP: Allowed five hits in four scoreless innings, striking out two in Game 1

Chris Breen, 1B: 2-for-3 with two doubles in Game 2