Infielder Taylor Walls and Rays avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal guaranteeing $1.4 million

Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls is greeted in the dugout...

Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls is greeted in the dugout after scoring in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Infielder Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided arbitration, agreeing Wednesday to a $1.4 million, one-year contract.

Wells gets a $1.35 million salary this year, and the Rays have a $2.45 million option for 2026 with a $50,000 buyout. The option price would increase to $2.5 million if he has 450 plate appearances in 2025.

When the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries on Jan. 9, Walls asked for a raise from $757,300 to $1,575,000 and the Rays offered $1.3 million.

Walls, 28, hit .183 with one homer, 14 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 20 tries last season. He is a .188 career hitter with 18 homers, 98 RBIs and 52 steals in 62 attempts over parts of four major league seasons, all with the Rays.

Thirteen players remain scheduled for arbitration hearings, which start Monday.

