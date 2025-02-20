Details of Michael A. Taylor's $1.95 million, 1-year contract with the Chicago White Sox

Details of Michael A. Taylor's $1.95 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox:

2025 base salary: $1.95 million

Performance bonuses:

$25,000 each for 50 and 75 games

$50,000 each for 100 and 125 games

$25,000 each for 100, 150, 200, 250, 300 and 325 plate appearances

Assignment bonus: $250,000 any time traded