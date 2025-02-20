SportsBaseball

Details of Michael A. Taylor's $1.95 million, 1-year contract with the Chicago White Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Michael A. Taylor reaches up to...

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Michael A. Taylor reaches up to catch a fly out by the Texas Rangers in a baseball game, Aug. 21, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

By The Associated Press

Details of Michael A. Taylor's $1.95 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox:

2025 base salary: $1.95 million

Performance bonuses:

$25,000 each for 50 and 75 games

$50,000 each for 100 and 125 games

$25,000 each for 100, 150, 200, 250, 300 and 325 plate appearances

Assignment bonus: $250,000 any time traded

More MLB news

Details of Jason Heyward's $1 million, 1-year contract with the San Diego Padres
The best shots from Mets Photo Day
Details of Kyle Hart's $1.5 million, 1-year contract with the San Diego Padres
Details of Connor Joe's $1 million, 1-year contract with the San Diego Padres
Mets lower Citi Field parking prices for season-ticket holders3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME