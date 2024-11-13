SportsBaseball

Ted Williams memorabilia up for auction. Top items are 1946 MVP award, Presidential Medal of Freedom

President George W. Bush, right, presents the Presidential Medal of...

President George W. Bush, right, presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to baseball great Ted Williams as Barbara Bush ties the medal around his neck Monday, Nov. 18, 1991, at a White House ceremony in Washington. Credit: AP/Marcy Nighswander

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — Ted Williams’ Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was presented to him by fellow World War II naval aviator George H.W. Bush, is among the items up for auction from the memorabilia collection of the ballplayer’s daughter.

The medal is expected to fetch $25,000-$50,000. Other lots include Williams’ 1946 AL Most Valuable Player Award and the silver baseball bat he earned for winning the AL batting title in 1958 (both estimated to go for $150,000-$300,000).

The items in the auction belonged to the Hall of Famer and had been held by his daughter, Claudia, who died in December. A first batch of items from the collection went up for auction in 2012 at Fenway Park and garnered more than $5 million.

Also included in the auction was the “hitter.net” hat that Williams wore for a pregame ceremony at the 1999 All-Star Game in Boston, when the current players were so eager to meet him that they had to be told to let him leave the field so the game could begin.

More MLB news

Ted Williams memorabilia up for auction. Top items are 1946 MVP award, Presidential Medal of Freedom
Guardians manager Vogt tweaks staff after winning AL Central title. Willis, Alomar Jr. both return2m read
Hadji, Keith Hernandez's beloved cat, dies at 222m read
Women's baseball players could soon have a league of their own again4m read
Lindor, Judge and Soto win Silver Slugger awards

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME