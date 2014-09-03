Terry Collins believes LI's Craig Biggio deserves shot to manage

MIAMI -- Terry Collins managed Craig Biggio for three seasons with the Astros from 1994 to 1996. In that time, Collins figured it would only be a matter of time until his All-Star second baseman would become a big league skipper.

“I always told him, ‘one of these days you’ll be managing in the big leagues,’” Collins told Newsday. “And I hope you’ll get one of these guys like you on your team.”

Perhaps, that time will come soon for Biggio, the Long Island native and near Hall of Famer. With the dismissal of Bo Porter this week, the Astros once again find themselves in the market for a new manager. At least early on, Biggio’s name has been floated among other potential candidates.

“I hope he gets the chance,” said Collins, who moved from the Astros to the Angels and finally the Mets.

Biggio, 48, is already in the Astros organization. He serves as a special assistant to general manager Jeff Luhnow and had been involved in the search process that led to Porter’s initial hiring.

But the question remains: would the Astros look past a lack of coaching or managing experience to hire Biggio, who spent his entire 20-year career with the franchise? At least one industry source doesn't envision Biggio getting significant consideration, despite his deep history with the Astros.

Nevertheless, Collins believes Biggio "would be great" at the job.

“First of all, his credentials, even though he’s never managed in the minor leagues, or coached at the major league level, he is who he is,” Collins said. “You can’t escape the fact that he played multiple positions (second base, catcher, centerfield), he knows what it takes to play the game the right way. He played very, very hard all the time. So, he brings a lot of things to the table.”