Thairo Estrada guaranteed $4 million in deal with Colorado Rockies

San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada tosses the ball...

San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada tosses the ball to shortstop Brett Wisely to force out Minnesota Twins' Carlos Santana at second during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 13, 2024, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

By The Associated Press

DENVER — Thairo Estrada is guaranteed $4 million in his one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies and can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses.

Estrada gets a $3.25 million salary as part of the agreement announced Jan. 9, and the contract includes a $7 million mutual option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout.

He would earn $250,000 each for 450, 500 and 550 plate appearances. Estrada also gets a hotel suite on road trips.

Primarily a second baseman during the last three seasons, the 28-year-old hit .217 with nine homers and 47 RBIs last year with the San Francisco Giants. He was assigned outright to Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 30 and on Oct. 1 elected to become a free agent, his right as a player with at least three years of major league service.

Estrada has a .251 average with 48 homers, 195 RBIs and 52 stolen bases in 469 games over parts of six seasons with the New York Yankees (2019-20) and the Giants (2021-24).

He also has played shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots.

Estrada would earn $50,000 for making the All-Star team or winning a Gold Glove, $50,000 for a Silver Slugger, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP and $100,000 for Comeback Player of the Year or World Series MVP. He would receive $100,000 for MVP and $50,000 for finishing second through fifth in the voting.

In November, Colorado agreed on a guaranteed $3.25 million, one-year deal with Kyle Farmer in the wake of the organization’s decision to not offer a contract to Brendan Rodgers. The decision made the former first-round pick a free agent, and he remains on the market.

