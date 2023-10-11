The 4 sons of D-backs GM Mike Hazen will throw out Game 3 first pitch in honor of late mom

PHOENIX — The four sons of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen are scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Wednesday's Game 3 of the NL Division Series, in honor of their mom Nicole Hazen, who died from brain cancer in 2022.

Hazen's four sons are Charlie (17), John (16), Teddy (15) and Sam (13).

Nicole Hazen was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2020 and fought the disease for more than two years. She was 45 when she died.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo — who has worked with Hazen for the past several years — said during Wednesday's pregame press conference that it would be an emotional moment.

“Those are some special kids,” Lovullo said. "Those four children have had to go through a lot. It's hard for me to talk about. But to see them, the way I get the chance to see them, as often as I do, and them coming out the other end the best they can — Mike's been an unbelievable mother and father.”

The Diamondbacks came into Wednesday's leading the best-of-five series against the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0. It's the first playoff game at Chase Field since 2017 and a sellout has already been announced.

Mike Hazen, 47, has been with the Diamondbacks since 2016. He recently received a new contract through 2028 that includes a club option for 2029.