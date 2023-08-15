The Twins are bringing back Royce Lewis after an oblique strain cost him 36 games

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins returned third baseman Royce Lewis from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the injured list on Tuesday, following a 36-game absence because of a strained left oblique muscle.

The Twins placed infielder Willi Castro on the injured list before their game against Detroit with what they called a mild left oblique strain to make room for Lewis, whose promising start to his major league career was waylaid by an injury for the second straight year.

Last season, Lewis posted an .867 OPS in 12 games before tearing the ACL in his right knee. Called up on the one-year anniversary of that injury, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft picked right up where he left off by hitting .326 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 26 games until hurting his oblique on July 1.