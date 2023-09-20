LOS ANGELES — Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene will have surgery on his right elbow on Wednesday in Dallas.

The team termed the procedure as a “surgical intervention to address the elbow sprain.” The extent of the injury and rehab timetable will be known after the surgery by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister.

Greene, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft, throws left-handed.

He was injured while making a diving catch on a line drive by Tim Anderson during the fifth inning of a Sept. 1 game against the Chicago White Sox.

The 22-year old batted .288 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 99 games in his second major-league season. He missed 34 games earlier in the season due to a left fibula stress reaction.