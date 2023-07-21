Toronto Blue Jays acquire reliever Génesis Cabrera in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals

SEATTLE — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired reliever Génesis Cabrera in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday for minor league catcher Sammy Hernandez.

The 26-year-old Cabrera was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Monday. The Blue Jays designated right-hander Trent Thornton for assignment to make room for Cabrera on the 40-man roster.

Cabrera made his big league debut with St. Louis in 2019. The left-hander is 13-11 with a 4.14 ERA in 174 games.

Cabrera has struggled this year, going 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 32 appearances. He allowed two runs and three hits in 1 1/3 innings in his final game with St. Louis last weekend.

The 19-year-old Hernandez has split this season between the Florida Complex League team and Class A Dunedin, batting .213 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 42 games.

The catcher was selected by Toronto in the 14th round of the 2022 draft.