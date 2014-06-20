Tracy McGrady, former NBA All-Star, slated to pitch vs. Ducks

Tracy McGrady is taking his reinvention tour to Long Island.

The former seven-time NBA All-Star is trying to make a go of it as a righthanded pitcher and is currently a member of the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League. McGrady is now slated to pitch against the Ducks, the team announced, during their game at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday at Bethpage Ballpark. McGrady's start will be in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader.

In three starts for Sugar Land, McGrady has a 7.94 ERA in 5.2 innings. He's allowed four hits, walked nine and struck out none.

McGrady averaged 19.6 points per game in a 15-season NBA career with Houston, Orlando, Detroit, Atlanta, Toronto and the Knicks.

Roger Clemens' son, Koby, is the Skeeters' catcher. Other notable ex-major leaguers on the team include infielder Delwyn Young, outfielders Ryan Langerhans and Brian Barton and pitchers Gary Majewski and David Pauley.

As you can see from the video below, McGrady has had a rough transition from the court to the diamond:

(App users can view the video here: http://youtu.be/jN81p8BSuAM)