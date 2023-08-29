Trea Turner homers twice, Bryce Harper goes deep in Phillies' 6-4 win over Ohtani, Angels

PHILADELPHIA — Trea Turner homered twice, Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 on Monday night.

Turner hit a tying solo homer in the second and the go-ahead shot in the fifth that made it 5-3 and sent the NL wild-card leaders to their fourth straight win.

After four months of fits and starts from the Phillies’ high-priced sluggers, the bats went wild in August. Harper lined his sixth homer in the last 11 games into the right-field seats. Philadelphia has a majors-best 52 longballs this month.

Harper was intentionally walked with two outs and nobody on in the seventh with the Angels trailing 5-4. Ohtani drew an intentional walk with two runners on in the fourth and the Angels ahead 3-1.

Ohtani ripped a single up the middle in the first inning and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. Harper went 1-for-3 in the anticipated matchup between two former MVPs.

Turner, though, stole the show. He made a run-saving play at shortstop in the first and has a hit in 17 straight home games. Turner is hitting over. 300 in August while establishing himself — finally — as the kind of player worthy of his $300 million contract.

Ohtani was cheered during introductions by most of the 38,142 fans at Citizens Bank Park. He had one more fan at first base — Harper, who was effusive in his praise for Los Angeles’ two-way star.

Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner, right, and Jake Cave celebrate after Turner's two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

“He gives everybody at a young age the opportunity to strive to be like that,” Harper said. “Hopefully one day we’ll have multiple players in the league doing what he’s doing, because it is very special. He’s one of the guys that can do it because he does have the body that he does and the mindset that he does.”

Ohtani, though, is sidelined from pitching the rest of the season because of a torn ligament in his right elbow. The Angels, their playoff chances all but gone, have lost six of eight.

Angels starter Lucas Giolito (7-11) allowed all three homers and five runs over 5 2/3 innings. Taijuan Walker (14-5) struck out six and gave up three runs in his 5 2/3 innings.

Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 21st save.

Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Los Angeles Angels pitcher Lucas Giolito during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

MONIAK BACK

Angels CF Mickey Moniak went 3-for-4 with an RBI in his first game against the Phillies since he was traded last August to Los Angeles. Moniak was selected by Philadelphia with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft but never quite panned out as a starting outfielder.

“He went through some rough patches here," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “We knew that he was a good player. It wasn’t like we didn’t think he was going to be the player he is. And he’s going to get better.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies LHP Ranger Suarez (strained right hamstring) threw a bullpen session before the game and could return to the rotation Sunday against Milwaukee.

MEDIA CELEBRATED

The Phillies honored the team out of Media, a suburb of Philadelphia, that reached the Little League World Series. The team was introduced on the field and met with Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos. The Phillies played last week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and Harper consoled the kids after they were eliminated from the tournament.

“It was tough for me to kind of look at them and talk to them because they’re crying and they’re upset and it’s tough at that age to lose a game like that in a big moment, in a big spot,” Harper said. “I told them I’ve been there. I understand what you guys are going through at this point. But they all have long careers ahead of them. They did a great job.”

COACH CAL

Kentucky coach John Calipari attended the game and met Thomson and Angels manager Phil Nevin. Calipari wrote on social media he was an assistant coach at Kansas in the early 1980s the same time Thomson played baseball for the Jayhawks. Calipari also posed for pictures with Ohtani and Trout.

UP NEXT

The Angels send LHP Tyler Anderson (5-5, 5.35 ERA) to the mound against Phillies RHP Michael Lorenzen (7=8, 3.69).