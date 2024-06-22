A's rally to beat Twins 6-5 on Langeliers' homer in 8th. Newcomb earns win without facing a batter

OAKLAND, Calif. — Shea Langeliers hit a two-run homer off Jhoan Duran in the eighth inning, rallying the Oakland Athletics to a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Tyler Soderstrom added two hits and three RBIs for the A’s, who have won three of four since a season-high nine-game losing streak. With the victory, Oakland ended its streak of 10 consecutive months with a losing record.

“That’s just kind of this group,” Langeliers said. “Most of these guys were here last year, went through that tough season. Going through something like that brings the guys closer together. We really just want to fight for each other.”

Sean Newcomb (1-0) came on in relief to face Willi Castro with two outs in the eighth. With a 1-1 count on Castro, Newcomb picked off Austin Martin to end the inning. The A's said it's the first time in team history a pitcher won without officially facing a batter.

Mason Miller came on for Oakland in the ninth and sealed the rare win for Newcomb with his 14th save.

Minnesota trailed 4-1 before Royce Lewis’ solo homer in the sixth and Castro’s go-ahead three-run shot in the seventh. It was Castro’s first home run away from Target Field in Minnesota since May 21.

“We found a way to kind of muscle back into the game,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Willi had a big hit and we grabbed a lead in a way that we've done a few times. At home, we've done it recently like this, and we did all right. We hung in there.

Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers is congratulated by Daz Cameron (28) after he hit a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 21, 2024. Credit: AP/John Hefti

“Obviously, the game kind of turned in the eighth inning.”

Even when his team was trailing late, A’s manager Mark Kotsay said his squad remained confident.

“There was still a good feeling in the dugout that we were going to win that game,” Kotsay said.

Soderstrom began the A’s comeback when he was hit by a pitch from Duran (3-3) leading off the eighth. Langeliers, who entered with the third-lowest on-base percentage in baseball, followed with a towering drive into the stands as Twins left fielder Trevor Larnach simply turned and watched.

Minnesota Twins' Willi Castro gestures as he runs the bases on a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 21, 2024. Credit: AP/John Hefti

“Obviously (Duran’s) stuff is next level,” Langeliers said. “I was just trying to shrink my zone as much as possible, get a pitch I could handle and put my ‘A’ swing on it. Against a guy like that, I have to be aggressive early.”

The Twins had to lean on their bullpen after starter Chris Paddack failed to make it through five innings for a second consecutive start. Paddack, who has one win in his last eight starts, allowed five hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

“He battled through the whole outing,” Baldelli said. “I would say he did his best with his stuff. His stuff was a little down today.”

The A’s had runners on base in three of the first four innings, but only one made it past second.

Soderstrom had an RBI single off Paddack in the first, then lined a two-run double off Kody Funderburk in the fifth.

Minnesota's Carlos Santana went 1 for 4 with a double in his 2,000th career major league game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Jay Jackson was designated for assignment to clear room for Funderburk.

Athletics: OF Abraham Toro left with a hamstring injury that Kotsay indicated is likely to land him on the Injured List in the next few days. … RHP Osvaldo Bido was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. ... Rookie RHP Vinny Nittoli was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

A’s LHP JP Sears (4-6, 4.25 ERA) is scheduled to make his 16th start of the season Saturday. He’s the only Oakland pitcher to not miss a start this season. The Twins plan to go with RHP Bailey Ober (6-4, 4.81 ERA), who has a 1.045 OPS in five career appearances against the A’s.

__

