SportsBaseball

Red Sox acquire reliever Jovani Morán from Twins for utility player Mickey Gasper

By The Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox continued to rebuild their pitching staff, acquiring left-hander Jovani Morán on Tuesday from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for catcher and infielder Mickey Gasper.

The 27-year-old Morán appeared in 79 games as a reliever for the Twins from 2021 to 2023, posting a 4.15 ERA, striking out 112 with 52 walks and holding opponents to a .208 batting average. He missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He originally was chosen in the seventh round of the 2015 draft.

In Gasper, the Twins are getting a 29-year-old who made his major league debut last season and appeared in 13 games with Boston. The switch-hitter was selected by the New York Yankees in the 27th round of the 2018 draft. He was picked by Boston in the minor league portion of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft.

The Red Sox and Twins both currently have 39 players on their 40-man rosters.

More MLB news

Red Sox acquire reliever Jovani Morán from Twins for utility player Mickey Gasper
Red Sox finalize 2-year deal with left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who is recovering from elbow surgery
Carlos Santana returns to Cleveland on 1-year deal, first baseman's third stint with Guardians1m read
Major League Baseball and its umpires reach 5-year collective bargaining agreement
Phillies have no plans to start pitching prospect Andrew Painter in spring training following injury

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME