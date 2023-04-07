Twins top Astros 3-2 on Farmer hit in 10th; Gray gets 13 Ks

MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Farmer bounced a bases-loaded single straight up the middle of a drawn-in Houston infield in the 10th inning, giving the Minnesota Twins a 3-2 victory over the over the whiff-prone Astros in their home opener Thursday.

After Ryan Pressly struck out all three Twins batters in the ninth and Mauricio Dubón drove in the automatic runner with a 10th-inning single to give the Astros the lead, Ryne Stanek (1-1) lost control with two wild pitches and two walks.

Jose Miranda, who went 3 for 5, tied it with a single after automatic runner Byron Buxton took third on a wild pitch. After Donovan Solano was intentionally walked, Farmer delivered for the sellout crowd of 38,465 on a sunny 49-degree afternoon after the game was delayed a day for better weather.

Twins starter Sonny Gray had a career high with 13 strikeouts in seven innings.