Left-hander Tyler Alexander agrees to $1 million, 1-year contract with Brewers

PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers added a rotation candidate Wednesday, agreeing to a $1 million, one-year contract with 30-year-old left-hander Tyler Alexander.

He can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for innings: $50,000 for 40, $100,000 for 60, $125,000 for 80, $150,000 for 90, $175,000 for 100 and $200,000 each for 110 and 120.

Alexander went 6-4 with a 5.10 ERA in 23 games for Tampa Bay last season. He struck out 90 and walked 24 in 107 2/3 innings.

He was 1-2 with a 4.41 ERA in nine starts and was 5-10 with a 5.81 ERA in 14 relief appearances. He worked at least three innings in all but one of his relief outings and went at least four innings in 11 of them.

Alexander became a free agent in November when the Rays failed to offer a 2025 contract.

Selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2015 amateur draft, Alexander is 17-28 with a 4.55 ERA in 143 appearances over six big league seasons with Detroit (2019-23) and the Rays (2024).

Milwaukee placed left-hander Robert Gasser on the 60-day injured list. Gasser is recovering from Tommy John surgery on June 24.