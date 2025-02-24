SportsBaseball

42-year-old Justin Verlander pitches 2 innings in spring debut for Giants

San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander watches other pitchers throw...

San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander watches other pitchers throw at the team's spring training baseball facility Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

By The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Justin Verlander struck out one and allowed a solo home run while pitching two innings in his spring training debut for the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Verlander's first start of the spring came four days after the three-time Cy Young Award winner's 42nd birthday.

After allowing the two-out homer to Colorado's Michael Toglia in the first inning, Verlander walked the next batter before retiring the last four he faced. All three Rockies hitters in the second were retired on flyballs.

Verlander's 262 career wins are the most among active pitchers. The right-hander is preparing for his 20th big league season, his first with San Francisco, after an injury-plagued 2024 in Houston. He signed a $15 million, one-year contract with the Giants.

Shoulder inflammation and neck discomfort limited Verlander to 17 starts last season, when he went 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA — a single-season worst that was more than two runs higher than his 3.30 career ERA.

