This one is probably not a coincidence.

The MLB Productions crew put together a video showing the history of Japanese players in the major leagues...

That just happened to be released on the same day highly-sought-after righthander Masahiro Tanaka signed a seven-year, $155 million deal with the Yankees.

Your browser does not support iframes.

(App users can watch the video here: http://atmlb.com/1mH7Rh6)