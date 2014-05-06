SportsBaseball

Video: Joe Girardi, Shawn Kelley ejected by Laz Diaz

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, right, argues a strike...

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, right, argues a strike call against Brett Gardner with home plate umpire Laz Diaz during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, May 5, 2014. Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

By Cody Derespina

Umpire Laz Diaz has a reputation for taking a tense moment and ratcheting the drama up a few degrees.

So what happened Monday night in Anaheim should have been no surprise.

Shawn Kelley was walking off the field after a rough outing during which he'd walked four hitters, allowing the go-ahead run to score for the Angels. Kelley, heading back to the dugout, was not pleased with Diaz's strike zone.

He mouthed off to Diaz -- as many pitchers do. Diaz reacted by shooing Kelley off the field -- as few umpires would do. Eventually Diaz ejected Kelley, who joined an already-ejected Girardi (rung for arguing balls and strikes following a Brett Gardner at-bat).

Here's video of Kelley's ejection:

And here's Girardi and Gardner on the manager's ejection:

(App users can watch the videos by clicking on the above links)

