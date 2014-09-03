Video: Noah Syndergaard feeds a lion

Perhaps Instagram commenter stevenmurray10 said it best: "Use your left hand next time!"

Mets top pitching prospect Noah Syndergaard recently took a trip to the Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson, Nevada, a 20 minute drive down I-15 south from Cashman Field, where Syndergaard plays with the Mets' Triple-A squad, the Las Vegas 51s

The Lion Habitat Ranch offers, for $100, the chance to hand feed a lion, and Syndergaard took the Habitat up on the opportunity.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Syndergaard feeds a big cat with -- as some folks have already noticed -- his right pitching hand. But fear not, he got through the activity unscathed.

And that's a good thing for the 51s, who begin a playoff series Wednesday night.