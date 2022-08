ESPN's newest 30-for-30 short focuses on the Alex Rodriguez trade to the Red Sox that nearly happened -- before the Yankees stole him at the last minute.

You may know most of the details, but the excellent production features interviews with all the principals involved (sans A-Rod) including Brian Cashman, Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer.

App users can watch the video here: http://es.pn/1bMNKGN