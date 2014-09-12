Wally Backman to join Mets coaching staff for nine games

Wally Backman will join the Mets' coaching staff on Sept. 19 and remain with the team for the rest of the season, the Mets announced Friday afternoon.

The "remainder of the season" for Backman is nine games.

Backman, who has managed in the Mets' farm system for five seasons, led the Triple-A Las Vegas 51s to an 81-63 record and a playoff berth in 2014. Backman was named Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year for his efforts, though the 51s lost in the first round of the playoffs.

A major leaguer for 14 seasons, Backman was drafted by the the Mets in 1977 and played for the team from 1980 to 1988. During his tenure in New York, Backman hit .283 with a .353 on-base percentage, helping the Mets' to a World Series title in 1986.

He interviewed as a candidate for the Mets' managerial vacancy that ultimately went to Terry Collins before the 2011 season.