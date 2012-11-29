Washington Nationals acquire Denard Span from Minnesota Twins for minor leaguer

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals have acquired outfielder Denard Span from the Minnesota Twins for minor league pitcher Alex Meyer, giving the reigning NL East champions a leadoff hitter and center fielder.

Span is a career .284 hitter with 23 home runs, 230 RBIs, 90 steals and a .357 on-base percentage during five seasons with the Twins.

The acquisition of Span allows the Nationals potentially to move 20-year-old Bryce Harper to left field, with Jayson Werth staying in right. Michael Morse could then move to first base -- the position played by free agent slugger Adam LaRoche.

Meyer went 10-6 with a 2.86 ERA at Class A this year.