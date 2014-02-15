What's next for Derek Jeter after retirement?

What's next for Derek Jeter? Here's a look at some possibilities in decreasing order of likelihood:

Businessman: Jeter announced in November that he is starting a book publishing house, Jeter Publishing, in partnership with Simon & Schuster. The first titles are expected to be released this year. Jeter also owns three Derek Jeter Signature 24 Hour Fitness gyms in Manhattan.

Philanthropist: Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation was established in 1996 "to create and support signature programs and activities that motivate young people to turn away from drugs and alcohol and 'TURN 2' healthy lifestyles." The foundation gave out more than $1 million in contributions in 2011, according to the most recent tax filing on record.

Baseball team owner: Jeter has talked about becoming an owner since at least 2007. He has made more than $250 million during his playing career and millions more in endorsements. Could follow in Nike footsteps of his pal Michael Jordan, who is majority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats. Would the Yankees sell Jeter a piece so he can be a minority owner in the Bronx? How about the Mets?

Actor: Jeter had a role in the 2010 film "The Other Guys" and the 2003 film "Anger Management" as well as guest spots on TV shows such as "Seinfeld" and memorable turns as host of "Saturday Night Live."

Baseball broadcaster: No member of the Core 4 has joined the ever-large YES broadcasting crew, but Jeter could be a hoot sitting next to David Cone or Paul O'Neill.

Yankees manager: It would have seemed unthinkable when he was younger, but at least one of Jeter's 2013 teammates thought it could be a future possibility. Jeter seemed much more engaged in the day-to-day workings of the team while he was injured for most of last season. The question is would he want to do it, not if he could do it.

Baseball commissioner: Bud Selig is retiring next January and MLB has no leading candidate to replace him. Downside: Would have to keep tabs on A-Rod when he returns to Yankees in 2015.

- With Jim Baumbach