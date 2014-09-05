What's next for rehabbing Mets ace Matt Harvey

CINCINNATI -- We’ll have a few more details in a bit, but here’s a quick rundown of what’s coming next for Matt Harvey, who is about to wrap up his rehab from Tommy John surgery.



-- According to pitching coach Dan Warthen, Mets officials are expected to meet early next week with Harvey in New York about when he will end his rehab schedule and begin his transition into a typical offseason routine. From then on, Harvey will be treated like any other pitcher, ramping up gradually in preparation for spring training.

-- On Tuesday, Harvey is scheduled to throw his second extended bullpen session since undergoing surgery. They have been designed to simulate innings by having Harvey take breaks between clusters of pitches. But Harvey isn’t facing batters and he isn’t throwing at full capacity. Neither will happen until spring training, so these sessions will be the closest he comes to throwing in games.

-- Once Harvey is shut down, he will not throw for at least a month. In early November, he will begin playing catch until taking a break during the holidays. Then he will resume throwing once more, building up for early February, when he’s expected to begin throwing bullpens.

-- Perhaps most important, Harvey has gone through a smooth rehab, despite all the drama about surrounding his desire to return this season. “Right now, there has been no setbacks,” Warthen said. “The way he’s throwing right now, I think he’s a pretty happy man.”