SportsBaseball

White Sox shorten ballpark's name to Rate Field

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox are changing the name of their ballpark. A change in luck can't be guaranteed.

The White Sox's home will now be known as Rate Field instead of Guaranteed Rate Field, a change that reflects a shortening of the stadium sponsor's name, the team announced Wednesday.

The ballpark was first known as New Comiskey Park when it opened across the street from the old stadium in 1991. It became U.S. Cellular Field under a naming rights deal in 2003.

The name changed again in 2016 after the White Sox and Guaranteed Rate struck a 13-year agreement with a team option for 2030. The Chicago-based mortgage company rebranded to “Rate” in July.

The White Sox are looking to move out of their South Side home and construct a new stadium as part of a ballpark village in the city’s South Loop with green spaces, residences and businesses. They are seeking public funds for the project.

The White Sox went 41-121 this year and broke the post-1900 major league record for losses in a season.

More MLB news

Fried on joining Yankees: 'Putting on the pinstripes is a certain responsibility'3m read
After being traded twice in a day, new Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz is eager to settle in2m read
'Puting on the pinstripes, there's a certain responsibility and expectation'
Albanese: Don't let Fried's lack of swagger fool you3m read
White Sox sign right-hander Bryse Wilson, trade catcher Chuckie Robinson to the Angels for cash

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME