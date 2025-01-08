LHP Martín Pérez agrees to 1-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, AP source says

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have added Martín Pérez to their rotation, agreeing to a one-year contract with the left-hander, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

The 33-year-old Pérez played for Pittsburgh and San Diego last season, going 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA in 26 starts. He is 90-87 with a 4.44 ERA in 314 major league appearances, including 269 starts.

Pérez was on the injured list with a left groin strain from May 28 to June 28. He pitched six scoreless innings in his final start for Pittsburgh before he was traded to San Diego on July 30 for a minor league pitcher.

He finished strongly for the Padres, going 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA in his last 10 starts. He did not pitch in the postseason for San Diego, which was eliminated by the Dodgers in an NL Division Series.

Chicago is looking to rebound from a terrible 2024. The White Sox went 41-121, setting a post-1900 major league record for losses in a season.

Infielder Josh Rojas finalized a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the White Sox on Wednesday, and infielder Jake Amaya was designated for assignment.

The 30-year-old Rojas hit .225 with eight homers, 31 RBIs and 10 steals in 143 games with Seattle last season. He was non-tendered by the Mariners in November.

The White Sox also announced outfielder Corey Julks cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Charlotte, and infielder Braden Shewmake was claimed off waivers by the Kansas City Royals.

Pérez made his major league debut with Texas in 2012 and helped the Rangers win the 2023 World Series. He was an AL All-Star in 2022, when he went 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA in 32 starts in the first year of his second stint with Texas.

Pérez finalized an $8 million, one-year contract with Pittsburgh in January.

Julks was designated for assignment when Chicago acquired reliever Cam Booser in a trade with Boston on Saturday. Shewmake was designated for assignment after the White Sox added left-hander Tyler Gilbert in a trade with the Phillies on Jan. 1.