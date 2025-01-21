SportsBaseball

White Sox, Martín Pérez finalize $5 million, 1-year contract

The then San Diego Padres starting pitcher Martin Perez throws...

The then San Diego Padres starting pitcher Martin Perez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox and veteran left-hander Martín Pérez have finalized a $5 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2026.

The sides agreed to the deal about two weeks ago, and the team announced it on Tuesday. Chicago designated right-hander Ron Marinaccio for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

The 33-year-old Pérez debuted with Texas in 2012. He was an All-Star in 2022 and helped the Rangers win the World Series in 2023.

Pérez pitched for Pittsburgh and San Diego last season, going 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA in 26 starts. He is 90-87 with a 4.44 ERA in 314 major league appearances, including 269 starts.

Pérez was on the injured list with a left groin strain from May 28 to June 28. He pitched six scoreless innings in his final start for Pittsburgh before he was traded to San Diego on July 30.

He finished strongly for the Padres, going 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA in his last 10 starts. He did not pitch in the postseason for San Diego, which was eliminated by the Dodgers in an NL Division Series.

Marinaccio made 16 relief appearances for the New York Yankees last season, going 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA. The White Sox claimed him off waivers on Sept. 23.

Chicago is looking to rebound from a terrible 2024. The White Sox went 41-121, setting a post-1900 major league record for losses in a season.

