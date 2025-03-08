SportsBaseball

White Sox INF Chase Meidroth departs with cramping in his calves

Chicago White Sox's Chase Meidroth looks on after hitting an...

Chicago White Sox's Chase Meidroth looks on after hitting an RBI double as Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore motions to the outfield during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Peoria, Ariz. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

By The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Chicago White Sox infielder Chase Meidroth left Saturday's spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of cramping in his calves.

Meidroth flied out to right in the first inning and bounced to shortstop in the third. He was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fifth.

The team said Meidroth is day to day.

The 23-year-old Meidroth was acquired in the blockbuster trade that moved Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox in December. He is fighting for a spot on Chicago's opening-day roster.

Meidroth, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, hit .293 with seven homers and 57 RBIs in 122 games for Triple-A Worcester last year.

More MLB news

White Sox INF Chase Meidroth departs with cramping in his calves
Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar leaves game with jammed left wrist
What are the best/nastiest pitches in Mets camp?5m read
Giancarlo Stanton not close to resuming baseball activities2m read
Detroit Tigers sign right-hander José Urquidy to a $1 million, 1-year contract

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME