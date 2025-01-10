SportsBaseball

White Sox agree to minor league contract with catcher Omar Narváez

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox and catcher Omar Narváez have agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training.

The White Sox announced the deal on Friday.

Narváez broke into the majors with the White Sox in 2016. He batted .274 with 12 homers and 54 RBIs in 221 games with the team before he was traded to Seattle in November 2018 for right-hander Alex Colomé.

Narváez, who turns 33 next month, batted a career-low .154 in 28 games with the New York Mets last year. He was released in June and signed with Houston, but never appeared in a game for the Astros.

Narváez is a .251 hitter with 53 homers and 203 RBIs in 677 career games, also playing for Milwaukee for three seasons. He made the NL All-Star team with the Brewers in 2021.

