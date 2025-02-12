SportsBaseball

White Sox and CF Michael A. Taylor agree to $1.95M, 1-year contract, AP source says

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Michael A. Taylor reaches up to...

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Michael A. Taylor reaches up to catch a fly out by the Texas Rangers in a baseball game, Aug. 21, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Center fielder Michael A. Taylor and the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $1.95 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical.

Taylor spent last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, batting .193 with five home runs, 21 RBIs and a .543 OPS in 113 games. He struck out 105 times in 269 at-bats.

Taylor, who turns 34 next month, provides another option in center field for the rebuilding White Sox if they decide to trade Luis Robert Jr.

Or, the team could use Taylor to spell Roberts in an effort to keep him healthy.

Taylor won a Gold Glove in 2021 with the Kansas City Royals. He is a .235 career hitter with 100 homers, 120 stolen bases and a .671 OPS in 11 major league seasons with Washington, Kansas City, Minnesota and Pittsburgh.

___

AP Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick in New York contributed to this report.

