SportsBaseball

Hall of Famer Dave Winfield retires from players union

Former baseball player Dave Winfield speaks during a celebration of...

Former baseball player Dave Winfield speaks during a celebration of life for former Oakland Athletics baseball player Rickey Henderson in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

By The Associated Press

Dave Winfield, who was inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame in 2001, retired Monday from the Major League Baseball Players Association.

“This decision, made after careful reflection and in consultation with his family, marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in baseball history — one defined by passion, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment both to the game and our union,” union executive director Tony Clark said in a lengthy statement.

“From his early days as a standout at the University of Minnesota, to his meteoric rise with the San Diego Padres, Dave’s journey on the field was always about more than just baseball. As a young Player, he recognized that the true measure of success lay in the collective strength of the Player fraternity. It was this spirit that inspired him to get involved with the MLBPA, helping to shape the union into the institution it is today.”

Winfield played 22 years, batting .283 with 465 home runs and 1,833 RBIs. He was a 12-time All-Star and had the winning hit in the clinching Game 6 of the 1992 World Series while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays.

More MLB news

Losing World Series 'a lot worse' than missing playoffs for Judge3m read
Bregman's $120 million, 3-year deal with Red Sox includes $60 million deferred, paid from 2035-46
Mets' Montas likely to miss first quarter of season1m read
Hall of Famer Dave Winfield retires from players union
Aaron Judge says baby daughter will motivate him 'to stay on top of my game'1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME