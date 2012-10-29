World Series ratings worst ever

The 2012 World Series was the lowest-rated on record, averaging 7.6 percent of homes on Fox for the Giants' four-game sweep of the Tigers. The Series averaged 12.7 million viewers.

The previous lows for a World Series came in 2008 and 2010, when 8.4 percent of homes tuned in, in each case for five-game series. Ratings tend to grow late in long series. Last year's seven-game World Series averaged a 10.0.

The rating for Game 3 Saturday was 6.1, matching the single-game World Series low set for Game 3 in 2008, also on a Saturday, in a game delayed by rain.

"This World Series gave us exactly what we expected: a top 10 show among all viewers and a top five show among hard-to-reach younger men," said Michael Mulvihill, senior vice president of programming and research for Fox.