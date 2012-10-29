SportsBaseball

World Series ratings worst ever

Sergio Romo kisses Marco Scutaro as they are sprayed with...

Sergio Romo kisses Marco Scutaro as they are sprayed with champagne in the locker room as the San Francisco Giants celebrate sweeping the Detroit Tigers in the World Series. (Oct. 28, 2012) Credit: AP

By NEIL BESTneil.best@newsday.com

The 2012 World Series was the lowest-rated on record, averaging 7.6 percent of homes on Fox for the Giants' four-game sweep of the Tigers. The Series averaged 12.7 million viewers.

The previous lows for a World Series came in 2008 and 2010, when 8.4 percent of homes tuned in, in each case for five-game series. Ratings tend to grow late in long series. Last year's seven-game World Series averaged a 10.0.

The rating for Game 3 Saturday was 6.1, matching the single-game World Series low set for Game 3 in 2008, also on a Saturday, in a game delayed by rain.

"This World Series gave us exactly what we expected: a top 10 show among all viewers and a top five show among hard-to-reach younger men," said Michael Mulvihill, senior vice president of programming and research for Fox.

