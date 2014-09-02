Yankees affiliates finish minor league seasons under .500

Monday marked the close of the minor league regular season. All Yankees affiliates have been eliminated from playoff contention. The uppermost five affiliates, profiled here daily, combined for a 314-326 record (.490 winning percentage). Here’s an overview of the teams’ final games of the season:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (68-76)

The skinny: Adonis Garcia scored on Rob Refsnyder’s double with out in the ninth to give the RailRiders a 2-1 walk-off win over Lehigh Valley in the completion of Sunday’s suspended contest. Garcia was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the ninth. Refsnyder only entered the game in the top of the inning as part of a defensive change. The RailRiders also won the regularly scheduled game against Lehigh Valley, 4-1, in seven innings.

The standouts:

Kyle Roller, 1B: 2-for-3 with a double in the regularly scheduled game

Scott Sizemore, 3B: 1-for-3 with a home run in the regularly scheduled game

Austin Romine, C: 3-for-3 with a home run during the regularly scheduled game

NOTES: Lefthander Nik Turley started the regularly scheduled game, allowing five hits, three walks and one run (earned) in five innings, striking out none. Turley has allowed one earned run or thrown shutout ball in four of his final five starts. He has a 2.13 ERA during that span…The RailRiders finished the season in fifth place in the International League North division.

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder (67-75)

The skinny: Trenton scored three runs in the fifth inning to pull within one run, but Reading piled on in the late innings to complete a 7-3 win over the Thunder.

The standouts:

Ben Gamel, LF: 1-for-3 with two walks

Greg Bird, 1B: 2-for-2 with a double and three walks

Dan Fiorito, 2B: 1-for-4 with a double and a walk

Ali Castillo, SS: 2-for-5 with a double

Francisco Arcia, C: 3-for-5

NOTES: The Thunder finished the season in fourth place in the Eastern League Eastern division.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees (71-68)

The skinny: Tampa did not play.

NOTES: Tampa finished the second half 38-31, in second place in the Florida State League North division. They were eliminated from playoff contention during the final weekend of the season. They finished the first half 33-37, in fourth place.

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs (71-69)

The skinny: Charleston was held to just three hits and didn’t produce a walk during a 2-0 loss to Augusta.

The standouts:

Claudio Custodio, 2B: 2-for-4

Eduardo de Oleo, C: 1-for-3 with a double

NOTES: Charleston finished the second half 38-32, in third place in the South Atlantic League Southern division. They finished the first half 33-37, in fifth place.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees (37-38)

The skinny: Staten Island committed two errors during a 3-1 loss to Brooklyn, a Mets affiliate.

The standouts:

Collin Slaybaugh, CF: 1-for-4 with a double

Luis Torrens, C: 1-for-2 with a walk

Isaias Tejeda, DH: 1-for-3 with a double

Rony Bautista, LHP: Struck out four in two perfect innings of relief

NOTES: Staten Island finished the season in third place in the New York-Penn League McNamara division.