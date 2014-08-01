Yankees daily prospect report: Jaron Long masters Double-A

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Thursday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: The RailRiders scored all of their runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings during an 8-4 win over Gwinnett.

The standouts:

Jose Pirela, LF: 3-for-5 with a double and a triple

Rob Refsnyder, 2B: 2-for-5

John Ryan Murphy, C: 2-for-4 with a home run

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Mason Williams doubled and scored in the top of the ninth to add an insurance run to Trenton’s ledger and Mark Montgomery struck out Portland’s Derrik Gibson with the tying run at third base to end a 2-1 Thunder win.

The standouts:

Jake Cave, RF: 2-for-4 with a walk

Jaron Long, RHP: Allowed five hits and one walk in 6.2 shutout innings, striking out eight

NOTES: Long, the son of Yankees hitting coach Kevin Long, has been brilliant during his first five games (29.2 innings) at Double-A, with a 1.01 WHIP and 5.75 strikeout to walk ratio…Peter O’Brien, traded as part of the package for Arizona’s Martin Prado on Thursday, had been leading Trenton with 23 home runs in 72 games. The new home run leader? Gary Sanchez, who has 11 in 89 games.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa didn’t score after the third inning during a 7-3 loss to Charlotte.

The standouts:

Aaron Judge, DH: 1-for-3 with a double and a walk

Eric Jagielo, 3B: 2-for-4 with a double

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Hagerstown scored its only run in the fourth inning, but that was enough to beat Charleston, 1-0.

The standouts:

Tyler Wade, DH: 2-for-4 with a double

Gosuke Katoh, 2B; 1-for-2 with a walk

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island managed just six hits and committed three errors during an 11-4 loss to Lowell.

The standouts:

Renzo Martini, 3B: 1-for-2 with a double and two walks