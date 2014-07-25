Yankees daily prospect report: Tyler Austin brings the power
An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Thursday:
TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The skinny: The RailRiders resumed Wednesday’s suspended game with Gwinnett and also resumed their offensive onslaught, winning 12-4. The regularly scheduled game was a far more pedestrian affair, but the RailRiders won again, 3-1.
The standouts:
Game 1:
Taylor Dugas, LF: 2-for-5 with a walk
Rob Refsnyder, 2B: 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and a walk
Zoilo Almonte, RF: 4-for-6 with three home runs
Austin Romine, C: 3-for-5
Game 2:
Jose Pirela, RF: 0-for-2 with two walks
John Ryan Murphy, C: 2-for-4
Kyle Roller, 1B: 0-for-2 with two walks
DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder
The skinny: Trenton scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh on its way to a 6-5 win over the Binghamton Mets.
The standouts:
Gary Sanchez, C: 2-for-4
Tyler Austin, RF: 1-for-4 with a home run
Luis Severino, RHP: Allowed six hits, a walk and two earned runs in four innings, striking out seven.
NOTES: Austin’s slugging percentage had fallen each of his first three pro seasons and he was off to another pedestrian start at Double-A this year. But his power has emerged recently. In his last eight games, Austin is 12-for-29 (.413) with four doubles and two home runs.
SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees
The skinny: Tampa scored two runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings during a 6-1 win over Fort Myers.
The standouts:
Greg Bird, 1B: 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk
Eric Jagielo, 3B: 1-for-3 with a double
SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs
The skinny: Charleston scored multiple runs in three innings during a 10-3 win over Lexington.
The standouts:
Tyler Wade, DH: 4-for-5 with a double
SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees
The skinny: Staten Island managed just five hits during a 14-0 loss to Tri-City.
The standouts:
Luis Torrens, C: 1-for-4