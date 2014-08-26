Yankees' Dan Camarena starting to turn corner at Trenton

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Monday (and a glance at the overall playoff picture):

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: Rochester scored three runs against Preston Claiborne in the sixth inning to take the lead for good during a 4-2 win over the RailRiders.

The standouts:

Robert Refsnyder, 2B: 0-for-2 with two walks

Kyle Roller, 1B: 2-for-3 with a double

Scott Sizemore, 3B: 2-for-4

Carmen Angelini, SS: 1-for-3 with a double and a walk

Bryan Mitchell, RHP: Allowed five hits, two walks and one run (earned) in five innings, striking out four

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Trenton busted out for five runs in the second inning and four runs in the fifth during a 9-2 win over Akron.

The standouts:

Dan Camarena, LHP: Allowed three hits and one run (earned) in eight innings, striking out 12

Jake Cave, RF: 3-for-5 with a double

Greg Bird, 1B: 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks

Rob Segedin, DH: 2-for-3 with a walk

Mason Williams, CF: 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk

NOTES: Camarena was hit hard during his first six starts with Trenton, allowing 41 hits, 23 earned runs and eight walks in 28 innings. In his last three starts, however, the southpaw has seemingly turned a corner, allowing 15 hits, three walks and seven earned runs in 20 innings. After striking out 22 hitters in his first six starts, Camarena has fanned 16 in his last three.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa was off.

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston was off.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Chris Breen hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lead Staten Island over Brooklyn, 2-1.

The standouts:

Chris Breen, LF: 2-for4 with a double, a home run and a walk

Luis Torrens, C: 2-for-4

Ty Hensley, RHP: Allowed four hits and one run (earned) in three innings, striking out six

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre – Eliminated

Trenton – Eliminated

Tampa – 2 games out of first, tragic number is 5. Tampa’s final series of the season is a three-game set at Daytona, the club they trail in the standings. They have six games left overall during the regular season.

Charleston – Eliminated

Staten Island - Eliminated