Yankees, Marlins to play in Panama this spring

The Yankees and Miami Marlins will play a two-game exhibition series in Panama in March to celebrate the legacy of Mariano Rivera and bring Major League Baseball to the country for the first time since 1947.

The “Legend Series,” a revival of the 2003 World Series, will be played March 15-16 at Panama City’s Rod Carew Stadium. The games will honor the newly retired Yankees closer, who will also serve as one of the promoters of the event in his native country.

"As long as I can remember, it has been my dream to bring my team, the Yankees, to play baseball in Panama," Rivera said in a statement. " I grew up playing in Puerto Caimito, where I developed my passion for baseball and began a journey that brought me to New York. It is my hope that this legacy series will inspire other young players to pursue their dreams."

The series will also consist of charitable events, including a March 14 gala to benefit the Mariano Rivera Foundation. Proceeds from the dinner will be donated to the Children’s Hospital in Panama City, the largest pediatric hospital in the country.

“It is only fitting that one of our game’s greatest ambassadors, Mariano Rivera, could help us bring Major League Baseball back to his beloved Panama,” said Paul Archey, Senior Vice President, International Business Operations for Major League Baseball, in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with the Marlins and the Yankees to deliver a groundbreaking sporting event to the fans of Panama, particularly the young fans who looked up to Mariano during his historic career.”

In the spring of 1947, the Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers played several exhibition games in Panama during a trip that included games in Cuba, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. Panama will become the seventh country to welcome MLB play.

Tickets for the series can be purchased at ticketplus.com.pa.